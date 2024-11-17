Holland coach Koeman explains starting Brighton defender Van Hecke

Holland coach Ronald Koeman says Jan Paul van Hecke deserved his chance in their Nations League win against Hungary.

The Brighton defender was handed a start by Koeman on Saturday night.

"Why did I choose Van Hecke? Well, you generally assume that Hungary will do the same as in the previous game," Koeman said.

"They will drop far back and keep the spaces small. That is why it is important to have a good build-up of reverse, and Van Hecke's very good at that.

"Of course it also has to do with how he plays at his club. If you have many good central defenders, you can also do something else to decide on details. I have not thought about playing with Bart Verbruggen."