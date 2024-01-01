Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
REVEALED: Juventus exploring "sensational" Osimhen Serie A return
Courtois offers best to Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen after knee injury
Bravo willing to end retirement to make Barcelona return

Brighton defender Van Hecke: Lessons to heed from Forest draw

Brighton defender Van Hecke: Lessons to heed from Forest draw
Brighton defender Van Hecke: Lessons to heed from Forest drawAction Plus
Brighton needed to be more alert before they conceded a goal against Nottingham Forest.

The Albion were dealt a blow early in the game, when they went behind after being opened up for Ramon Sosa to eventually score.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On the game and that goal, defender Jan Paul Van Hecke said: “We were unlucky to go down but we fight ourselves back to 2-1. “I felt in that moment (at end of the first half) we were strong.

“We had all the control, we get a few chances to score 3-1. The one time we are not alert enough, they score.

“We had enough time to score again, but we were way too rushed.

“We couldn’t score another one so we’re disappointed.

“Same as last week (the 0-0 against Ipswich), also disappointed.

“Now again we draw so we need to improve.”

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Hecke Jan PaulBrightonNottingham
Related Articles
Forest captain Yates: We showed right resilience for Brighton draw
Forest No2 Silva: I didn't hear anything from Nuno before red card
Three red cards as Forest No2 Silva admits "very emotional finish" after Brighton draw