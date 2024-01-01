Brighton defender Van Hecke: Lessons to heed from Forest draw

Brighton needed to be more alert before they conceded a goal against Nottingham Forest.

The Albion were dealt a blow early in the game, when they went behind after being opened up for Ramon Sosa to eventually score.

On the game and that goal, defender Jan Paul Van Hecke said: “We were unlucky to go down but we fight ourselves back to 2-1. “I felt in that moment (at end of the first half) we were strong.

“We had all the control, we get a few chances to score 3-1. The one time we are not alert enough, they score.

“We had enough time to score again, but we were way too rushed.

“We couldn’t score another one so we’re disappointed.

“Same as last week (the 0-0 against Ipswich), also disappointed.

“Now again we draw so we need to improve.”