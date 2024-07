Nelson makes transfer request at Arsenal

Reiss Nelson has made a transfer request at Arsenal.

The winger wants to leave the Gunners this summer, says the Athletic, and has now made his transfer demand.

Arsenal have accepted Nelson's demand and will sell at a starting price of £20m.

The winger signed a deal to 2027 last summer, but managed just 15 appearances last season.

Fulham and Brighton are among clubs keen.