Brighton boss Hurzeler: With Tuchel England might win the world championship

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler has given his opinion on the appointment of fellow German Thomas Tuchel as England manager.

In today's press conference, the Seagulls boss was asked a number of questions including one on his compatriot Tuchel, who he believes can bring England glory in the coming years.

“I'm happy for him, I really admire him. I think He has proved that he can be very successful with his teams and he can build a successful team quite fast. That's also a challenge, especially for the national team. When we look at his former clubs, he always was able to be successful after a short time. That's exactly the challenge he will face for England. I'm very happy for him and his team and I wish him all the best.

“He is a coach who has the skills to build a successful team in a really short time. That's a special skill and not everyone is able to do this and on top of that for me, he is able to make the players better. He plays with a clear structure. He has tactical intelligence, I saw especially also in the Champions League games last season against Arsenal, for me also against Real Madrid, where my opinion they deserved to get to the final and the only can win this games by being tactically clever.

“I know there are different opinions already in the public (about his nationality) but in my opinion he's a good choice for the English team.”

He also spoke on Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and how with him and Tuchel at the World Cup it is likely a German coach will win the tournament.

“It will be interesting. We have in Germany a good coach with Julian Nagelsmann, now we have a very good coach also for the English federation. So that will be for sure two nations, two countries who will fight, who will compete for the world championship.

"I know there are other good countries and nations to compete for the world championship, but with these two German coaches, I think percentage is high that some of them might win the world championship.”