O'Riley remains long-term Brighton absentee
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler concedes Matt O'Riley is still some way from a playing return.

The summer signing from Celtic is recovering from an ankle injury suffered on the opening day of the season.

Speaking today, Hurzeler admits O'Riley remains on the long-term absentee list.

Ahead of their trip to Newcastle, he said, "We are still waiting for the players to return from the national team - Pervis Estupinan and Julio Enciso - but there are currently no known problems.

"Joao Pedro, Adam Webster and Matt O'Riley are long-term injuries, but Jan Paul van Hecke is again an option."

