Huerzeler willing to be "very transparent" with his squad

Brighton’s new manager Fabian Hurzeler is willing to be honest with all his players.

The head coach states that he will make it clear to players where they stand with respect to transfer moves.

The Albion are set to trim their squad, with many senior players likely to be moved along.

Speaking with reporters, head coach Hurzeler said: “I feel happy with the squad.

“And, in the end, I only can work with the players who are here. That's my focus.

“There are things I can't influence. I'm really enjoying it, working with them. That's my focus.

“They try to improve every day, they have a great attitude, they come here to train with a positive energy and that's important.

“The most important thing for me are the players we work with here, that they know how we plan with them.

“So we stay very transparent with them and very open because in the end I want the players to be happy.

“We have to create an environment where they can develop.

“If they don’t have the feeling that they can't do it here, of course, you have to look for another way.

“The only thing I can say is the players know how we plan with them, and then it's up to them.”