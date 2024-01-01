Brighton boss Hurzeler: We must stick to basics against Ipswich

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler isn't taking Ipswich Town lightly ahead of the weekend's Premier League resumption.

Hurzeler is insisting Brighton must stick to the basics against the promoted team.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "For me the expectation is always the same. To go out on the pitch and show the basic things. The basic things are the things you can influence, so winning personal duels, running more than the opponents, doing more high speed metres than the opponent.

"That is what I demand from my team in very game. Maybe from the outside the expectations are that we have to win the game. We are very ambitious and if you are ambitious you have to deal with this pressure. It is a good challenge for us and I am looking forward to doing this with my team."

On Brighton's failure to beat such teams last season, Hurzeler also said: "I was not here!

"We try to bring a new environment, another culture. Every coach thinks differently. Of course I know this topic but I won't make it big in the locker room or in meetings because it is a new season. It is a new style of play, a new situation."