Brighton boss Hurzeler reveals Bayern Munich and Scholl influence

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits he regards himself carrying Bayern Munich DNA.

Hurzeler is a former Bayern  player, though was forced to retire early.

He told the Athletic: "That is something that is deeply anchored in the DNA of Bayern Munich. You have to go to every game, every tournament to win it - no matter whether you are twelve, 14 or 16 years old, you have to win.

"And that was my only thought when I suddenly stood on the pitch against Nottingham: 'How do we win this game?'"

Hürzeler has particularly fond memories of some of his former coaches from his time at Bayern. For example, Mehmet Scholl, who coached him with the reserves. "I learned from him what it takes to win games. And what it takes to be a professional and to behave like one."

