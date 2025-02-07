Brighton boss Hurzeler quickly impressed by Cashin

Tribal Football
Brighton new signing Eiran Cashin has impressed in training as he eyes his debut for The Albion in their FA Cup fourth-round clash with Chelsea.  

The defender, who joined from Derby County, has been settling in well and was a long-term target for the Seagulls.  

Cashin will be hoping to make an immediate impact as he integrates into the squad.

Coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “He showed me a great impact. He is a great guy.

“He is here to learn but also to help us.”

