Brighton boss Hurzeler quickly impressed by Cashin

Brighton new signing Eiran Cashin has impressed in training as he eyes his debut for The Albion in their FA Cup fourth-round clash with Chelsea.

The defender, who joined from Derby County, has been settling in well and was a long-term target for the Seagulls.

Cashin will be hoping to make an immediate impact as he integrates into the squad.

Coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “He showed me a great impact. He is a great guy.

“He is here to learn but also to help us.”