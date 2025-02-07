Brighton boss Hurzeler quickly impressed by Cashin
Brighton new signing Eiran Cashin has impressed in training as he eyes his debut for The Albion in their FA Cup fourth-round clash with Chelsea.
The defender, who joined from Derby County, has been settling in well and was a long-term target for the Seagulls.
Cashin will be hoping to make an immediate impact as he integrates into the squad.
Coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “He showed me a great impact. He is a great guy.
“He is here to learn but also to help us.”