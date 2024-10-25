Brighton boss Hurzeler pleased with Kadioglu progress

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits that defender Ferdi Kadioglu is starting to feel more comfortable in the team.

The Turkish youngster joined in the summer with a huge reputation for being an exciting, attack minded fullback.

However, he has needed to earn his place in the team, with Huerzeler admitting that adapting to the Premier League can take time.

He told reporters this week: “It's important to always get the feeling from the players, and the thoughts from the players, how they feel, how they adapt to the Premier League.

“It's also important to understand from outside that the Premier League has a different intensity and they didn't experience it in their leagues before of course. Maybe there are different challenges in the other leagues.

“But the biggest challenge in the Premier League for these new players is the intensity. There are not a lot of breaks so it can go in this and in that direction, a lot of transition moments, of counter-pressing moments and you always have to be ready. You can't switch off for a second.

“This is mentally hard but also physically hard. therefore we need to prepare the players. Ferdi said he is suffering in some moments of the game, but he made now two games for the Turkish team. He played now one whole game for us against Newcastle, so 90 minutes.

“And now it's all step by step and he adapted better and better by time, by time. That's why I'm very happy in which shape he's at the moment. And I think he gets his best shape the next weeks.”