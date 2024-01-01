Palmer says late Chelsea winner against Man Utd is his "favourite goal"

Palmer says late winner against Man Utd is his "favourite goal"

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has described his decisive goal against Man Utd as his most cherished.

Palmer scored a remarkable winner deep in stoppage time against United last season.

Palmer is also expressing surprise at the tactics of their rivals in that contest.

Palmer declared: "This is my favourite goal. I just couldn't believe how much time and space I had.

“When I got the ball, I took a touch and then I took another one and I thought 'where is everyone?'

"Then there was just loads of players there so I thought 'if I shoot on target, hard, I've got a chance'. When I got it, they were all pointing saying 'mark him', and none of them came out."