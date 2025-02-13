Brighton boss Hurzeler: Not about surprising Chelsea

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says facing Chelsea tomorrow night isn't about surprising them.

The Seagulls meet Chelsea having knocked them out of the FA Cup on Saturday.

“I don’t think it is about surprising them," said Hurzeler.

“It is about doing the same things with 1% more, even 2% more. The main thing is intensity and we played intense and I think we set the standards high.

“Now it is about challenging ourselves, improving our standards, playing more intense, running more, sprinting more.

“I think it is not about outplaying the opponent.

“Chelsea is a great opponent. They proved it the last time, they will prove it today.

“It is about doing everything at a higher level than we did last time.”

On skipper Lewis Dunk recovering from a rib injury, the German added: “We have to see if he can train today but I am not sure if he will be ready for the game tomorrow.”