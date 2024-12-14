Brighton boss Hurzeler happy with attitude of Enciso over axing
The attacker has been missing for the past two matchday squads.
Hurzeler said: “It is important Julio knows how we see him and what is his role at the moment.
“That is the only thing I can be – honest with him.
“He has shown a great reaction this week.
“He is training really good so I am really happy with his reaction, especially for such a young player.
“He could also show it in a completely opposite way and being disappointed.
“Of course he is disappointed - but by being angry and stubborn.
“But he is full of energy and showed a great reaction.
“Let’s see how we will go.”
