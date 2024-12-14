Brighton boss Hurzeler happy with attitude of Enciso over axing

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is pleased with the attitude of Julio Enciso since his axing.

The attacker has been missing for the past two matchday squads.

Hurzeler said: “It is important Julio knows how we see him and what is his role at the moment.

“That is the only thing I can be – honest with him.

“He has shown a great reaction this week.

“He is training really good so I am really happy with his reaction, especially for such a young player.

“He could also show it in a completely opposite way and being disappointed.

“Of course he is disappointed - but by being angry and stubborn.

“But he is full of energy and showed a great reaction.

“Let’s see how we will go.”

