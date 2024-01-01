Brighton boss Hurzeler excited by Man Utd test for home debut

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler feels ready for his home debut today.

Brighton host Manchester United in today's early kickoff.

“I’m looking forward to the occasion and for me it’s always about what our fans want to see from their team on the pitch,” said Hurzeler. “In the end it’s about each player giving everything they have in their body.

“The fans should have the feeling during every game that every player is giving everything he has. I always try to build a connection to the supporters, because in the end I want that they are our 12th man, so that they support us in every situation.”

Hurzeler also said: “Honestly, I'm looking forward to every game.

“Of course, Manchester United has a big tradition, big history, big club, and also a big challenge for us, but Goodison Park last Saturday had something special for me and I look forward to every game and especially the first game in front of our loyal supporters, which will be something special.

"The Premier League is so competitive and there are so many great teams so I'm excited about every game.”