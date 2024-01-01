Brighton boss Hurzeler: Estupinan can be best left back in Prem

The young coach has provided effusive praise for the talented flier, who is recovering from an ankle injury.

As they prepare to take on Arsenal, coming off the back of a win over Manchester United, Huerzeler told reporters the following:

“I think when he is his best shape, he's one of the best left backs in the Premier League. He's full of energy. He's full of power.

“Now we have to reintegrate him as quickly as possible because he had a long injury. Coming back from long injuries is not easy.

“He missed a lot of content and a lot of technical things also in the preseason. It's important now to get from a mix between video sessions and then the pitch sessions.

“That's why I think that he will be a great player for us again, but we shouldn't put pressure on him because after a long injury the players need time to adapt and that will be important.”