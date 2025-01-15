Brighton boss Hurzeler denies that Enciso "feels pressure from his country"

Hurzeler denies that Enciso "feels pressure from his country" and loves being at Brighton

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has opened up on Julio Enciso who is reportedly under a lot of pressure expectation from his homeland surrounding his future.

The Paraguay forward’s future remains a mystery with reports suggesting a move away either permanently or on-loan is on the cards during the January transfer window. After scoring against Norwich City in the FA Cup with a smile on his face, Hurzeler has since denied these rumours and says Enciso is committed more than ever.

“I don’t feel that he puts pressure or feels pressure from his country. I recognise a very young player who is having fun at work, who is having fun playing, who is having fun being with his teammates.

“That I what I recognise in the last weeks. I recognise a player who works hard in training, who gives everything for the success of the team.

“Not only at the moment but also I try to always reflect him by his individual behaviour on the pitch, by his individual performances, because I think it is important for the player to know how we see him, or how we judge his performance.

“I think he is enjoying it and doesn’t feel too much pressure.”

According to Versus, the South American’s entourage is studying several offers and has two weeks to find a solution. This is whilst journalist Dominik Schneider said the 20-year-old is refusing to sign a new deal at The Amex. His future is unknown and a January move looks likely despite Hurzeler’s comments.