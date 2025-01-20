Brighton boss Hurzeler delighted with Feguson meeting
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson was in a benevolent mood this weekend.
Ferguson was in attendance as Brighton took on United in the Premier League at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 on their own patch, remaining in the bottom half of the table.
However, Ferguson helped make Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler’s day, according to the young coach.
Hurzeler said: “It was very special. In my squad is one of his favourite players he worked with, Danny Welbeck.
“Danny connected us and we had a small exchange several weeks ago.
“He is a very humble and nice guy and today we met for the first time in person.
“One of the best coaches ever, great to meet him.”