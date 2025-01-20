Amorim's Man Utd hit 131-year low with Brighton defeat

Manchester United have hit a stunning 131-year low after defeat at Old Trafford to Brighton on Sunday.

The 3-1 reverse meant United had lost six of their opening 12 league games at home for the first time since the 1893/94 season.

It was during that season that United eventually lost seven home games for the campaign.

United manager Ruben Amorim has now secured just 11 points from his opening 11 league matches in charge.

Amorim's team now are 13th in the Premier League table with just 26 points from 22 games.

The manager conceded yesterday: "In 10 games in the Premier League, we won two.

"Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. So we are getting a new coach that is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that.

"Like I said, I'm not going to change, no matter what. I know we can succeed, but we need to survive this moment. Because I'm not naive and I know that we need to survive now.

"We are being the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United.

"I know that you want headlines, but I'm saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go, your headlines."