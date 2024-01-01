Tribal Football
Brighton boss Hurzeler delighted with early Ayari form
Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari has been challenged to build on the progress he has made this summer.

The Swedish international has been hailed by manager Fabian Hurzeler recently.

The young coach lavished praise on Ayari after a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Seagulls boss said: “He is a top motivated player.

“He plays with high intensity against the ball. He has quality in possession, especially with his deep runs.

“He made a great impact when he came here. He used his chance.

“Now it is up to him to continue his level, to keep going in his development and we try to help him.

“I am happy to have him here.

“I love players who give everything for the club, who give their last percent of what they have to the performance of the team and who are team players.

“He is one team player and you need team players to be successful.

“You can’t only have creative players and only leaders.

“He is a team player and very helpful for the balance.”

