Gilmour happy joining Napoli: Let's get to work!

Billy Gilmour is delighted joining Napoli.

The Scotland midfielder has left Brighton for the Azzurri for a fee of £12m plus £4m in bonuses.

Taking to social media, Gilmour offered his first words as a Napoli player.

"Happy to join Napoli, let's get to work. Forza Napoli," he declared.