Brighton boss Huerzeler upbeat on Mitoma season start
Brighton and Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma is expected to be fully fit when the Premier League begins.

The Japanese international had an injury interrupted campaign last time around.

However, new boss Fabian Huerzeler has been delighted with how the winger has performed in pre-season.

Huerzeler said: “I think that he's not already 100%, but he made now two very good games and he was training every game.

“The training, he was there, so I think he tries to improve his physical condition.

“And, on the pitch, we see also today that he has unbelievable skills.

“We still have three weeks to go, so I think it will be improved day by day.

“I'm convinced and I'm sure that he will be 100% when the season will start.”

