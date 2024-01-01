Tribal Football
Brighton boss Huerzeler eager to work with Dunk

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler expects to see more of his players return this week.

The Albion have been without several of their key performers due to Euro 2024 and Copa America commitments.

Billy Gilmour was one who did not take part in their 1-0 win over QPR, but that was due to injury.

On the likes of Bart Verbruggen and Lewis Dunk, Huerzeler admitted he was happy to have more of his senior players back.

The young coach said: “I am looking forward to seeing him (Dunk) back.

“He is my captain, he is one of my leaders.”

