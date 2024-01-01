Brighton captain Dunk: Potter and De Zerbi influence helped me read Euros

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk is full of pride making England's Euros squad.

At 32, Dunk admits this was his last chance to make an international tournament.

He said: "Realistically this was probably my last chance of getting to a tournament. Being out of the squad for a long time after my debut meant I thought it was over, but I got back in and now I am here enjoying the moment."

Of his game suiting England coach Gareth Southgate, he also stated: "I would say I was always a ball-playing centre-half from a younger age, U18s coming through. And obviously the manager’s playing style determine how you play. I enjoy both parts of the game, obviously the defending part was massive for me and my journey.

"Graham Potter allowed me to show a bit more of my skills and passing ability and Roberto De Zerbi took me onto another level in terms of understanding the game. It’s been a nice mix of managers, and that has helped bring out different parts of my game.

"Gareth Southgate is a bit different. You don’t have the time to work on set patterns like we do at Brighton, but Gareth has top players that allow us to play with a bit more freedom. Once you let these attacking players play with freedom they can be frightening. Gareth wants us to play out (from the back). It’s not as structured as at Brighton, but with this attacking talent it can be frightening."