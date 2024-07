Brighton, Genoa interested in Rayo Vallecano fullback Ratiu

Brighton and Genoa are interested in Rayo Vallecano fullback Andrei Florin Ratiu.

The Romania international has caught the eye of scouts at the Euros this past fortnight.

AS says Brighton and Genoa are keen, with Rayo expecting offers to soon arrive.

Ratiu originally came through the youth system at Villarreal and was signed from Huesca for €500,000 by Rayo.

The 26 year-old has a deal to 2028.