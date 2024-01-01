Brighton boss Huerzeler delighted with Gruda swoop

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler has welcomed new signing Brajan Gruda.

The Seagulls snapped up the winger this week from Mainz.

Huerzeler explained the decision to sign the Croatia international: "I spoke a lot with him and helped convince him to come here because I am completely sure that he can help the club and that it is the right step for him in his young career.

"I told him the club is great and that there are a lot of helpful and open-minded people with a staff who are all experts in their departments.

“We will try everything to make him better by giving him the best environment he can get to improve and make the next step in the best league in the world.

“I think he's amazingly skilled with the ball. He's like a boy from the street. He likes to dribble, he likes to have the ball at his feet and he can do special things like all our offensive players. They can make a difference in tight games.

“He can play in quite a few positions. He is a left-footed player so he can play on the wing, he can play in the half space, but I prefer that he can make the first touch with the left foot inside.

“I think the biggest challenge for him will be the intensity and sometimes the ruthlessness of duels. This will be the challenge he has to win but he has amazing skills.

“Of course we need to give Brajan time. He's very young and it's a different culture here. We will try to integrate him as fast as possible, give him all the support and help he needs and then we make him ready for the Premier League."