Mainz ACCEPT Brighton offer for Gruda

Brighton are closing on a deal for Mainz attacker Brajan Gruda.

Sky Deutschland says Brighton have burned off competition from the Bundesliga to agree terms for Gruda.

Mainz have accepted a €28m offer from the Seagulls for the 20 year-old.

Everything has been verbally agreed between all parties, with the deal to be rubberstamped in the coming days.

Gruda has a contract with Mainz to 2026. The move is being driven by Brighton's new manager Fabian Huerzeler.