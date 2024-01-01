Brighton boss Huerzeler delighted Ferguson back in training

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler has welcomed Evan Ferguson back to training.

The striker has returned after having ankle surgery in April.

“For me, the most important thing for a young player – and he's a young player – is his attitude and his character,” said Hurzeler. “And when I see him working in rehab, on the pitch, beside the pitch, that is impressive. And when we have video meetings, he's really into it. He tries to focus.

“He knows what we want from him. He's very interested in how our style of play is and you really feel that he wants to improve and that he's really into it.

“I heard a lot of positive things about him. I saw a lot of positive things and we will try to help him. We try to improve him and then he can be a really good striker in the Premier League.”