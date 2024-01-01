Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Man Utd holding talks with Burnley star
Man Utd circling former Atletico Madrid defender this summer
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?

Brighton boss Huerzeler confirms Hummels transfer talks

Brighton boss Huerzeler confirms Hummels transfer talks
Brighton boss Huerzeler confirms Hummels transfer talks
Brighton boss Huerzeler confirms Hummels transfer talksTribalfootball
Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler has revealed talks with free agent Mats Hummels.

The veteran defender is considering his next move after coming off contract at Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And it's emerged Brighton are weighing up offering the German defender a contract.

Huerzeler told Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg: "We have a mutual respect and we have had good talks, and in the end it is up to the player if he can commit to the club 100 percent.

"I have had a connection with Hummel's family for some time, which started during my time at Bayern Munich."

 

Mentions
Hummels MatsBrightonDortmundPremier LeagueBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham join Brighton in their interest for Hummels
Brighton owner Bloom tribute to BVB signing Gross
Brighton chief Weir: We tried everything to convince Gross to stay