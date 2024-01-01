Brighton boss Huerzeler confirms Hummels transfer talks

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler has revealed talks with free agent Mats Hummels.

The veteran defender is considering his next move after coming off contract at Borussia Dortmund.

And it's emerged Brighton are weighing up offering the German defender a contract.

Huerzeler told Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg: "We have a mutual respect and we have had good talks, and in the end it is up to the player if he can commit to the club 100 percent.

"I have had a connection with Hummel's family for some time, which started during my time at Bayern Munich."