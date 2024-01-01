Brighton attacker Enciso: I almost died

Brighton's Julio Enciso has confirmed he passed out on an airplane this week.

The Paraguay international was traveling to South America for international duty.

Enciso spoke about being tended to by another passenger after he felt unwell.

The midfielder said: "My head hurts. I almost died, I fainted on the plane.

“I was powerless, I didn’t eat or sleep well. At one point I got up to go to the bathroom and I felt like I was falling."

"A guy grabbed me and took me to the front; He made me drink coke and a Japanese soup and that did me good," added the Brighton star.