Wieffer admits "everything is on another level" at Brighton

Wieffer admits "everything is on another level" in the Premier League compared to Holland

Brighton midfielder Mats Wieffer has spoken on the differences between football in the Premier League compared to Holland.

The former Feyenoord midfielder has opened up about the tactical changes he has noticed since signing for the Seagulls this summer and how he has got to grips with the league’s complexities.

“I know every Dutch player says when they make the step to the Premier League, the pace of the game, the high press, everything is on another level.

“Another big difference is the way of playing “In Holland, every team wants to have possession and wants to build-up.

Wieffer had his first start against Sean Dyche’s Everton side who are known to fire long balls to produce pressure on the opposition. The 24 year old said that this is a huge change from the Eredivisie.

“With Brighton I played my first game against Everton.That club didn’t even think about build-up. They played long balls into corners.

“The game went up and down the pitch.That was totally different to what I was used to in Holland. There is always pressure on the ball in the Premier League.”