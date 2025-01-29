Brentford star Hickey set to return to training after 16 months on the sidelines

Brentford defender Aaron Hickey is set to return to training this week after 16 months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

Manager Thomas Frank will have a major boost to his squad as Hickey makes his return doing running work at the club’s training ground.

Advertisement Advertisement

He sustained his severe injury in October 2023 and underwent surgery shortly after but suffered a setback in August 2024 and again went under the knife.

The club had feared that he would miss the entirety of the current season but the 22-year-old has made great progress and even signed a new contract this month until 2028 which shows Brentford’s faith in him going forward.

Hickey commented on his time out of action earlier this month and admitted that it has been tough for him.

“It has been difficult for me. It’s been disappointing, more than anything”

Mads Roerslev had been the first-choice right-back for much of the season but has now joined Wolfsburg on loan. Frank will be hoping that Hickey can slide into his position in the near future as the Bees chase a European qualification spot this season.