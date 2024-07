Ex-Southampton midfielder Armstrong trialling with Brentford

Former Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is trialling with Brentford.

Armstrong is a free agent after coming off contract at Southampton at the end of last season.

He is now doing his preseason with Brentford and featured in yesterday's friendly win against AFC Wimbledon.

Bees manager Thomas Frank is considering dealing in Armstrong for the new season.

The 32 year-old joined up with the Bees after Scotland's Euros campaign.