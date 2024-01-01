Brentford defender Van den Berg: Liverpool wanted to hinder my future

Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg has taken a fresh swipe at former club Liverpool.

Van den Berg cut ties with the Reds in August.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told De Telegraaf: “I wasn’t looked after anymore. I felt ready (in 2021).

“I understood that I wasn’t going to play Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, or Ibrahima Konate out of the team. But I thought I could be right behind it.

“When I didn’t get a chance again, I said, ‘Figure it out, I want to leave. You (Liverpool) didn’t exude confidence in me all this time, but you do want to hinder my future.”