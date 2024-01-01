Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Bergkamp linked with surprise Arsenal return
Man Utd preparing new offer for RB Leipzig loanee Simons

Brentford defender Van den Berg: Liverpool wanted to hinder my future

Brentford defender Van den Berg: Liverpool wanted to hinder my future
Brentford defender Van den Berg: Liverpool wanted to hinder my futureAction Plus
Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg has taken a fresh swipe at former club Liverpool.

Van den Berg cut ties with the Reds in August.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told   De Telegraaf: “I wasn’t looked after anymore. I felt ready (in 2021).

“I understood that I wasn’t going to play Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, or Ibrahima Konate out of the team. But I thought I could be right behind it.

“When I didn’t get a chance again, I said, ‘Figure it out, I want to leave. You (Liverpool) didn’t exude confidence in me all this time, but you do want to hinder my future.”

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan den Berg SeppLiverpoolBrentfordFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool set to let Dutch defender leave as Brentford step in
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Brentford signing Carvalho explains leaving Liverpool