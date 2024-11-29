Tribal Football
Brentford scout posted to check on Genoa's Dane

Paul Vegas
Brentford are in the market for another Danish signing.

Tutto Juve says the Bees had a scout in the stands last Saturday to see Genoa draw 2-2 at Cagliari.

The subject of Brentford's interest is Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup.

The Denmark international scored on the day and is emerging as a January target for the Bees.

Bees manager Thomas Frank is a fan of Frendrup, who is rated in the €20m class by Genoa.

 

