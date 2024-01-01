Brentford's Academy stars Grey and Samuels express how it feels to sign first pro contract

Lydia Bedford’s Under-18s is where both players impressed last season with the pair now looking to break into the B team.
Grey was over the moon with his first professional contract as he told the club website:
“I’m delighted! It’s been a long journey for me - from getting released by Crystal Palace to joining Kinetic Academy, where I was able to build my confidence again, which led me to the opportunity to join Brentford.
“Now being offered a professional contract, it’s a dream come true and it’s shown me that the hard work has paid off.”
Samual also stated how proud he was:
“Signing my pro contract was a very proud moment for myself and my family - it’s something that I’ve been aiming towards for a little while now so to achieve it was a great feeling.”
Grey spent spent six years at Crystal Palace before moving to Brentford’s academy which gives young footballers the opportunity to stay in education whilst pursuing a career in football, he spoke more about his move:
"It’s obviously a lot more demanding here than when I was at Kinetic, but I knew that would be the case joining a Premier League club.
“Kinetic were great for me - without them, I wouldn’t be here. I was buzzing to join Brentford and I knew I had what it takes to develop at the club; that confidence has helped me along the way.”