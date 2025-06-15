Brentford ponder Andrews as Frank successor

Brentford may promote from within to find a replacement for former manager Thomas Frank.

Frank has left Brentford for Tottenham in recent days, with the Bees pocketing £10m in compensation.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has been linked with the post, but talkSPORT says Brentford may choose an alternative route.

Brentford set-piece coach Keith Andrews is under consideration by the board. The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has no managerial experience, but is seriously being considered by Brentford chiefs.

The Bees had initially identified Justin Cochrane as Frank's successor, but the assistant manager has followed the Dane to Tottenham.