Brentford name MacFarlane as first team coach

Brentford have announced B team coach Neil MacFarlane has been promoted to the first team staff.

MacFarlane takes an assistant coaching position under new manager Keith Andrews.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sam Saunders has now been named Brentford B manager.

Andrews said: “Neil has been at the football club for a long time; he understands the club’s values and culture.

“The values that our B-team players come into the first-team environment with are so important.

“The collaboration and alignment with the B team is something I really want to push and hopefully bring to new levels.

“Neil is a greatly experienced coach and will make a seamless transition to this role.”