Brentford name MacFarlane as first team coach

Paul Vegas
Brentford have announced B team coach Neil MacFarlane has been promoted to the first team staff.

MacFarlane takes an assistant coaching position under new manager Keith Andrews.

Sam Saunders has now been named Brentford B manager.

Andrews said: “Neil has been at the football club for a long time; he understands the club’s values and culture.

“The values that our B-team players come into the first-team environment with are so important.

“The collaboration and alignment with the B team is something I really want to push and hopefully bring to new levels.

“Neil is a greatly experienced coach and will make a seamless transition to this role.”

