Brentford midfielder wanted by several clubs including Valencia

Frank Onyeka wants to leave Brentford but will only be allowed to leave permanently if he is to pursue interest from Spanish side Valencia.

The 26-year-old Nigeria midfielder wants more game time which he will not find at the West London side this season as a number of clubs try and grab his signature.

Valencia, Valladolid and Las Palmas all want the midfielder this summer with the likes of Italian club Lecce and Russian giants CSKA Moscow also making loan bids.

The three Spanish clubs can only afford to sign him on a season-long loan deal and would also need help to pay a portion of his wages which Brentford are not happy about.

If the midfielder was to leave, a side would have to step up and make a transfer offer rather than a loan bid to secure his services and with just 4 days left of the transfer window clubs will have to hurry their bids.