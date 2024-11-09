Brentford boss Frank delighted winning "crazy" clash with Bournemouth

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was delighted with victory over Bournemouth.

The Bees twice came from behind before Yoane Wissa beat Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa for the winner on the hour mark.

Frank later said, "It was crazy, I must admit.

"The first 20 minutes, Bournemouth were better than us. We gave them the first goal - sometimes that happens - they had a few other chances but, after that, we scored a good goal and we grew into the game.

"In the second half, we were the only team on the pitch - we were clearly better. We created and scored two fantastic goals and kept Bournemouth to the bare minimum.

"I am very happy."