Iraola demands better from Kepa after Bournemouth defeat

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was unhappy with Kepa Arrizabalaga's performance in defeat at Brentford.

Iraola felt Kepa could've done better for Mikkel Damsgaard's goal, when beaten at the near post.

He told the Daily Echo: “I haven't seen the replay.

“If you ask me, and you are asking me, for sure he had a small angle probably.

“But it's true that there is a player from us in between, probably he doesn't see it coming, I don't know.

“I’ll have to see it, rewatch it. But even after receiving (the goal), I think we've had chances to score also on the other side.”

Iraola continued: “I think Kepa was playing very, very well for us.

“I think we've had great results with him this season. I think he got injured, Travs (Mark Travers) has been playing very, very well in the two games that he has played.

“And for me, we could argue with the second goal, you asked me, probably for the second goal, he can do more. But he was dealing well with the game.

“Whatever the decision I would make is going to be unfair for one because I had two keepers playing very well and having very good results with them also.

“So at the end, we will go game by game. There are also a lot of games this November, December.

“Like in other positions, if I don't put, I don't know, Tavernier is difficult because maybe he deserves because he was good the other day and it’s why we have to take difficult decisions.

“I hope we have a lot of difficult decisions because it means there are a lot of players pushing to start the games.”