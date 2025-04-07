Brentford manager Frank raps Maresca: Look at the other side of the elephant!

Brentford boss Frank raps Maresca: Look at the other side of the elephant!

Brentford boss Thomas Frank took aim at counterpart Enzo Maresca after Sunday's 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Frank dismissed Maresca's claims that Chelsea were the superior team on the day.

Frank said: “We are all slightly biased as coaches, and we definitely look at our side of the elephant. It’s probably difficult to look at the other side of the elephant — unless you are on top of it!

“I thought we had the better opportunities in the first half. I felt the second half was more even.”

The Dane added: “For me, maybe I am slightly biased, I saw five big chances to us. The (Yoane) Wissa header, the (Mikkel) Damsgaard chance, the Bryan (Mbeumo) shot on transition, the Keane (Lewis-Potter) header on a set piece, and of course Sepp’s (van den Berg) big header.

“So I think if there should have been a winner, it should have been us.

“But I thought it was an even game between two teams. I’m very happy with our performance against a top club who have spent a few quid on players over the last year or two.”