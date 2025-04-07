Chelsea defender Adarabioyo upbeat after Brentford stalemate

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo was upbeat after their stalemate with Brentford.

Adarabioyo insists they can be happy with another clean sheet for the 0-0 draw.

"It’s a tough place to come to, so to come away with a clean sheet and a point is a positive that we can take," he told the club's website.

"Those two (Bryan Mbeumo & Yoane Wissa) are a very dynamic duo. They attack you and they attack you hard and fast. But I felt we dealt with those combinations. They put 11 men behind the ball and they attacked fast, but we dealt with it well.

"Back-to-back clean sheets are always important, and we’ll be hoping to take that into final few games of the season."

On the traveling Blues support, the derfender added: "It was amazing support even at the end where they were clapping and singing for us,’ he said. ‘We got a draw when we wanted the three points, but they were amazing today.

"We go to Warsaw (on Thursday) and we will hope to get a positive result to take back with us to Stamford Bridge."