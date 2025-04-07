Tribal Football
Most Read
Pep Guardiola hits out at Man United fans after vile Phil Foden chant
Man United eye shock move for David de Gea
Atletico Madrid ready €75 million package for unwanted Man United star
FINALLY! Mourinho gets his name back from Chelsea

Chelsea defender Adarabioyo upbeat after Brentford stalemate

Paul Vegas
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo upbeat after Brentford stalemate
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo upbeat after Brentford stalemateAction Plus
Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo was upbeat after their stalemate with Brentford.

Adarabioyo insists they can be happy with another clean sheet for the 0-0 draw.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It’s a tough place to come to, so to come away with a clean sheet and a point is a positive that we can take," he told the club's website.

 "Those two (Bryan Mbeumo & Yoane Wissa) are a very dynamic duo. They attack you and they attack you hard and fast. But I felt we dealt with those combinations. They put 11 men behind the ball and they attacked fast, but we dealt with it well.

"Back-to-back clean sheets are always important, and we’ll be hoping to take that into final few games of the season."

On the traveling Blues support, the derfender added: "It was amazing support even at the end where they were clapping and singing for us,’ he said. ‘We got a draw when we wanted the three points, but they were amazing today.

"We go to Warsaw (on Thursday) and we will hope to get a positive result to take back with us to Stamford Bridge."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAdarabioyo TosinBrentfordChelsea
Related Articles
Brentford boss Frank slams "ridiculous" Club World Cup
Chelsea plan to sign new goalkeeper in the summer
Enzo Maresca claims Chelsea plan 'nearly worked'