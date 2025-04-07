Brentford boss Frank slams "ridiculous" Club World Cup

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has slammed the new expanded Club World Cup.

The newly organised tournament will be held in the USA this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about the football calendar after Sunday's draw with Chelsea, Frank said: "It happens all the time.

"I once had this season that we had the least rest between games when we played Carabao Cup games and we played teams with bigger squads. I didn't think that was fair and it was the one time I raised it but if there is two days in between, we deal with it no problem and with three days, always there is no problem.

"Then there is a bigger conversation about the amount of games over a year- but that is not for us and more for the teams in Europe. Then there is the Club World Cup, which is ridiculous in my opinion. Then I understand it is too much.

"It's just because it is another tournament. Who wants it? No one."

Asked if he'll be watching the CWC, Frank added: "No, I will enjoy my summer. No chance!"