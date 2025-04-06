Chelsea plan to sign new goalkeeper in the summer

Chelsea are reportedly hoping to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window amid doubts regarding their current crop.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Enzo Maresca remains unconviced by the current crop of shot stoppers at Chelsea and has asked the club to sign a new one in the summer.

The Premier League side currently have Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen with the squad as preferred options, alongside Djordje Petrovic, who is on loan at sister club Strasbourg.

Chelsea look set to have another busy transfer window after an underwheling season for the Italian and his players.

Maresca's side remain in foruth place, but have recently some under fire from the fans due to the style of play and lack of apparent progress.