Brentford stunned reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, as the Bees came from two goals down to earn a brilliant 2-2 draw, which leaves the Cityzens with just one win in their last 10 away matches across all competitions (D2, L7).

Following on from their thumping 8-0 rout over Salford City in the FA Cup, City were looking to notch a fourth consecutive victory, but were coming up against a side with the second-best record at home in the Premier League this season.

Thomas Frank’s men looked dangerous from their first attack as Mads Roerslev powered down the right flank before picking out Yoane Wissa, whose lay-off to Bryan Mbeumo didn’t come off.

Wissa and Mbeumo were proving problematic for the City backline, as the latter powered forward forcing a save out of Stefan Ortega. It took until the midway point of the first half for Guardiola’s men to fashion a chance, which of course, fell to Erling Haaland.

Kevin De Bruyne whipped a cross into the box where the Norwegian was waiting at the back post but he could only steer his header into the side netting. The Bees were continuing to swarm their visitors, however, as Keane Lewis-Potter broke through on goal but chose to go for the pass instead of the finish, which resulted in a City clearance.

City came out with much more momentum following the restart, as Savinho went on a lung-bursting solo run before poking the ball off the woodwork. The visitors continued to knock on the door, with Haaland next to miss the target as he headed over the bar.

Savinho had another chance go begging just before the hour mark as his whipped effort hit the side netting. But in the 66th minute, the pressure finally paid, as City opened the scoring.

Savinho was involved as he picked out De Bruyne down the right flank, and the Belgian produced yet another sublime assist to add to his catalogue, as his inch-perfect cross allowed Phil Foden to guide the ball into the corner.

Frank would have been incensed at the ease at which his side was cut open, but they almost immediately levelled after Mbeumo rounded Ortega, taking the ball wide where his effort was helped on by Wissa, only to see Nathan Ake make a brilliant recovery run to block on the line.

As the Bees pushed for an equaliser they were hit on the break as City doubled their lead. Savinho was involved again - this time his mazy run culminated with a shot saved - but Foden was on hand to power home the rebound.

With just under 10 minutes to go, Wissa pulled a goal back after he was left unmarked to turn in Roerslev’s cross.

And despite looking like they were coasting to victory, City’s defensive frailties reared their head once again, as Christian Norgaard was also given the freedom of the box to head home the equaliser in stoppage time, earning a point for the Bees that ended a run of three consecutive head-to-head losses.