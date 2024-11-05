Brentford goalscorer Janelt: Fulham fight-back tough to take

Brentford star Vitaly Janelt believes the players can bounce back from their latest setback.

The Bees were beaten 2-1 by Fulham on Monday night in the Premier League, despite being 1-0 up in the 90th minute.

Two Harry Wilson added time goals meant that Brentford went away from the London derby with nothing.

Post-game, goalscorer Janelt stated: "It's tough. In the 90th minute you're 1-0 up, I scored the goal, I was happy with that, and then hopefully you go on to get the three points.

"But this is football, we need to stick together in these situations.

"On Saturday, we've got a good opportunity to bounce back from this at home in front of our own fans, so we need to look ahead to that."