Tribal Football
Most Read
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
SHOCKER! Edu to leave Arsenal - announcement due

Brentford goalscorer Janelt: Fulham fight-back tough to take

Ansser Sadiq
Brentford goalscorer Janelt: Fulham fight-back tough to take
Brentford goalscorer Janelt: Fulham fight-back tough to takeTribalfootball
Brentford star Vitaly Janelt believes the players can bounce back from their latest setback.

The Bees were beaten 2-1 by Fulham on Monday night in the Premier League, despite being 1-0 up in the 90th minute.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Two Harry Wilson added time goals meant that Brentford went away from the London derby with nothing.

Post-game, goalscorer Janelt stated: "It's tough. In the 90th minute you're 1-0 up, I scored the goal, I was happy with that, and then hopefully you go on to get the three points.

"But this is football, we need to stick together in these situations.

"On Saturday, we've got a good opportunity to bounce back from this at home in front of our own fans, so we need to look ahead to that."

Mentions
Premier LeagueJanelt VitalyBrentfordFulham
Related Articles
Fulham's 2-goal hero Wilson: Best atmosphere I've experienced
Brentford boss Frank: Fulham were worthy winners
Silva insists Fulham deserved victory over Brentford