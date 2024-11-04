Fulham's 2-goal hero Wilson: Best atmosphere I've experienced

Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson was full of pride after their 2-1 win against Brentford on Monday night.

Wilson scored twice in injury-time for the victory.

The Wales international later said: “It was an amazing feeling to come on and get the two goals to win the game. We deserved it, we kept them pinned in throughout.

“The manager told me to find space and when the ball gets wide try and get in the box and that’s what I did. They both went in but not how I would have wanted! The first one I just helped it on to the back post and the second one was more lucky.

“I was trying to head it into the other corner but it hit my shoulder and went in! The atmosphere was great all night and that was up there with the best I’ve heard it.”

Wilson added, “It has been tough for me this season, I haven’t played as much as I would have liked.

"But Adama Traore has been a real threat for us, we have signed playerslike Emile Smith Rowe so they have been deserving of their place.”