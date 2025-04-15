Arsenal's Partey to travel for Real Madrid clash despite injury scare

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has recovered from a minor injury ahead of the Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Partey, who had been in doubt after picking up an unspecified knock against Brentford, is to fly to Madrid as the Gunners attempt to defend their 3-0 lead at the Santiago Bernabeu. This comes after The Mirror revealed that his teammate Jorginho is set to miss a few weeks and that will rule him out of the second leg due to a rib injury.

The midfielder opened the scoring against the Bees at the weekend and should be a massive boost for manager Mikel Arteta who will be hoping to lock down the game to stop a Madrid comeback away from home. Defender Riccardo Calafiori is expected to remain out, whilst Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the long-term absentees.

However, Partey’s return is not the only good news for Arsenal, as Ben White was seen training at London Colney on Tuesday afternoon, with the defender having missed their weekend draw. Arteta's options have been boosted ahead of the quarter-final clash with Madrid but even with a full-strength side, it would be difficult to ignore Madrid’s quality and ability to come back from the harshest scorelines.