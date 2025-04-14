Brentford captain Norgaard insists: Martinelli and Rice were fine about tackle

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard says he has apologised to Gabriel Martinelli after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Martinelli accused the midfielder of a potential "leg breaking" tackle during the clash.

“He accepted my apology and shook my hand,” said the Brentford skipper.

“He thought the tackle was maybe harder than I did, but he was fine and (Declan) Rice as well - he said it’s part of football, you try and make these tackles to stop transitions and there was no evil intention in the challenge.

“Looking back at it, maybe it was a bit harder than I wanted it to be, but I would never set out to hurt a player intentionally.

“Sometimes you end up in situations like I did with Jordan Pickford at Everton, where I got a straight red card (which was overturned), but it was never intentional.”