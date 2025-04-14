Tribal Football
Most Read
Cunha infuriates Wolves fans with social media post
Man City great De Bruyne makes shock Prem stay announcement
Bayer Leverkusen chief Carro nervous about Xabi: I wish Arsenal had beaten Real Madrid
France stars split on Pogba's next move

Brentford captain Norgaard insists: Martinelli and Rice were fine about tackle

Paul Vegas
Brentford captain Norgaard insists: Martinelli and Rice were fine about tackle
Brentford captain Norgaard insists: Martinelli and Rice were fine about tackleAction Plus
Brentford captain Christian Norgaard says he has apologised to Gabriel Martinelli after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Martinelli accused the midfielder of a potential "leg breaking" tackle during the clash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“He accepted my apology and shook my hand,” said the Brentford skipper.

“He thought the tackle was maybe harder than I did, but he was fine and (Declan) Rice as well - he said it’s part of football, you try and make these tackles to stop transitions and there was no evil intention in the challenge.

“Looking back at it, maybe it was a bit harder than I wanted it to be, but I would never set out to hurt a player intentionally.

“Sometimes you end up in situations like I did with Jordan Pickford at Everton, where I got a straight red card (which was overturned), but it was never intentional.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinelli GabrielRice DeclanNorgaard ChristianBrentfordArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal attacker Martinelli blasts Norgaard after clash
Arsenal manager Arteta admits Jorginho breathing issues
Frank delighted with Wissa after Brentford hold Arsenal