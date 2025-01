Brentford have recalled goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe from his loan with St Mirren.

Brentford sent Balcombe to St. Mirren on-loan for the season, but that now has changed.

Balcombe has been recalled halfway through the deal.

It is not clear whether Brentford will loan him out again or whether he will be included in the Premier League squad now.

Balcombe has only made one appearance for Brentford's first team.